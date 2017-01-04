Vivint and Airbnb join forces to protect your rental

Up Next These slick shades pack the power of Android for AR

Professional home security and monitoring company Vivint today announced a partnership with international rental agency Airbnb at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Through this collaboration, new and existing Vivint customers should be able to link to their Airbnb account through the Vivint Smart Home app for Android and iPhone.

This will allow Airbnb hosts to check in on their home remotely on the app. They should also be able to make any needed adjustments to their keyless entry, energy consumption and security settings.

Specifically, hosts should be able to extend virtual "keys" to guests during the length of their stay, confirm a guest's arrival and departure via the Vivint Doorbell Camera and control the temperature remotely with a Nest Learning Thermostat or a Vivint Element thermostat. Vivint works with Amazon Alexa too, so renters should be able to lock doors and arm the Vivint system with simple voice commands.

Vivint isn't the first security company to partner with Airbnb. Smart home startup August teamed up with the rental company in 2015, but Vivint is the first professional security firm to do so.

