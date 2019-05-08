Vivaldi browser adds Chroma desktop lighting effects

James Martin/CNET

If you thought RGB mice and keyboards were only good for games, you may be happy to hear they now work with the internet too. The latest Vivaldi 2.5 browser allows Razer users to synch their peripherals with the colors from their favorite websites.

Vivaldi users can head to the browsers' Settings >Themes, tick "Enable Chroma" and pick which devices should be synced. The lights will now adapt to the color of the site being visited in Vivaldi. At the moment this feature is only available for PCs running Windows.

Razer Chroma is an RGB lighting system used by peripherals such as the Razer DeathAdder Elite mouse and the BlackWidow Chroma keyboard. Chroma's lighting effects are supported by dozens of games in addition to Philips Hue lights.

The Vivaldi browser was announced in 2015 by ex-Opera Software CEO Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner and was initially targeted at technically inclined users.