This Vitamix Pro Series blender is $200 off and arrives before Mother's Day (hint, hint)

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2020

I've got news for you: Mother's Day is this Sunday and if you don't yet have a gift, you're cutting it awfully close. The good news is Best Buy has a bevy of super cool kitchen gadgets on sale that would all make excellent presents for mom. The daily deals include $200 off a high-end Vitamix Pro Series blender (one of the brand's most powerful models), a Bella electric juicer down to $40 and an Emerald air fryer at more than 50% off. Bonus: The blender and juicer will ship free and arrive before Mother's Day (tomorrow, actually) if you order them now. Let's have a look at these kitchen deals from Best Buy.

Vitamix If you've ever used a Vitamix before you'll know why folks -- myself included -- become obsessed. It's the true Ferarri of blenders, crushing ice and frozen fruit and blending soups, sauces and whatever else you throw in it with lightning speed and incredible precision. It's so powerful it measures the motor in horsepower (not something every blender can say) and when we say mom will flip over the Vitamix Pro Series I mean it. That you saved $200 on this premium model can be our little secret. For comparison, it's currently on sale for $550 through Vitamix.

Emerald Another winner of a gift, an air fryer makes guilty pleasure foods without any of the oil, fat or calories of regular frying. From cripsy "fried" cheese sticks to chicken wings, french fries and loads of other snackables, this will be mom's new favorite (after you, of course). The Emerald's 6.5-liter capacity is big enough to make food for groups and comes in handy for entertaining or game-day prep. This item may not ship before Sunday, but you can pick it up for free at a local brick-and-mortar, pending inventory, as soon as today.