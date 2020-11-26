Vitamix deal for Black Friday: A reconditioned S50 for just $225

Vitamix

Looking for the best Black Friday deal on a Vitamix blender? The big sweeping bargains we usually expect have been a bit sparse so far, but there's an early Black Friday Vitamix sale happening directly from the brand. if you've been dreaming of owning one of the world's most powerful home blenders, the time to buy may be now.

If you talk to a owner, there's a good chance they'll be more than ready to gush over their blender investment for as long as you'll let them -- myself included. I say "investment" because, as amazing as they are, they aren't exactly cheap. You'll generally spend between $350 to $600 for a new Vitamix blender, but right now the brand has a major flash sale happening on new and refurbished blenders, including a certified reconditioned -- complete with five-year warranty -- down to $225. You can also take $100 off of most during the sale, but I'd contend this is the best deal of the lot.

The S50 is one of the brand's sleekest models and surely one of the most powerful home blenders you can buy. Its variable speeds allow you to refine texture with incredible precision, from smooth purées to thicker soups. This model normally retails for $400, so $225 is a significant markdown. It's available in red or black and comes with both a 40-ounce container and a 20-ounce blending cup to take drinks on the run.

If you're suspicious about refurbished Vitamix products, in general, we did a deep dive into Vitamix's refurbishing process that may provide some helpful insights and peace of mind. As mentioned, the refurbished models also come with a five-year warranty, just in case. You'll get free shipping on any model during the .

