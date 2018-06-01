It's not just you: Visa outage disrupts payments in parts of Europe

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

If you're about to use your Visa card to pay for something in Europe, you may want to use cash instead.

Visa announced Friday that it's experiencing a "service disruption" that is preventing transactions from going through. Right now, it seems like these problems are localized to the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe. Visa says it's aware of the problem and working on a fix.

We are currently experiencing a service disruption which is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed. We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation. We will keep you updated. — VisaNewsEurope (@VisaNewsEurope) June 1, 2018

Businesses and financial institutions that use Visa are also reporting problems processing transactions. It's advised to hold off on using your Visa card until service goes back up.

We are aware some customers are experiencing Visa debit card issues. This is impacting multiple banks across Europe. We will update when we know more. Cash withdrawals can be made at any BOI ATM. — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) June 1, 2018

Urgent: VISA outage announcement affecting all merchants nationwide. pic.twitter.com/BMuRLIs5cY — Paymentsense (@Paymentsense) June 1, 2018

There is currently a disruption of service in taking payments from VISA. It is affecting all shops/merchants across the UK and Ireland.



We can still accept MasterCard, American Express or good old cash! We'll keep you updated when it's fixed and apologise for any inconvenience. — Wrapped! (@wrappedshop) June 1, 2018

We have been advised by our card processing partner Paymentsense that Visa card transactions throughout the UK & Ireland are experiencing disruption.



If you are trying to purchase tickets or gift vouchers on our website please bear with Visa until normal service has resumed. pic.twitter.com/0z7aqUuSug — Cheshire Wine School (@wineschcheshire) June 1, 2018

We have been advised by our card processing partner that Visa card transactions throughout the UK are experiencing disruption. If you are trying to purchase tickets, please use an alternative payment method. We will keep you updated as the situation develops #visa. — Paultons Theme Park (@paultonspark) June 1, 2018