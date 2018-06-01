CNET también está disponible en español.

It's not just you: Visa outage disrupts payments in parts of Europe

Several UK and Irish banks and businesses are reporting problems.

You may be having problems with your Visa card.

If you're about to use your Visa card to pay for something in Europe, you may want to use cash instead.

Visa announced Friday that it's experiencing a "service disruption" that is preventing transactions from going through. Right now, it seems like these problems are localized to the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe. Visa says it's aware of the problem and working on a fix.

Businesses and financial institutions that use Visa are also reporting problems processing transactions. It's advised to hold off on using your Visa card until service goes back up.

