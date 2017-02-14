Love is in the air, and apparently in VR headsets, too.

On Valentine's Day, we're taking a look at our "It's Complicated" series about love in the age of technology. Romance has a new ring to it in 2017, like going on virtual-reality dates. It lets you go on dates in space, underwater and at concerts, all from the comfort of your own couch. Still though, I'm not interested until you can eat VR food.

Also on the podcast we chat about Nintendo's goal to get weird with the Switch, and we get to the bottom of how to prolong your MacBook Pro's battery life.

Finally, we have a profile of the new Federal Communications Commission chairman, Ajit Pai, who's expected to kill net neutrality. But, as one observer said, he'll do it "with a smile."

Can you use VR to find love? (The 3:59, Ep. 179) Your browser does not support the audio element.

