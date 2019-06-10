Beat Saber

Imagine Dragon fans and VR gaming nerds could soon be attending the same parties.

Beat Saber, an award-winning virtual reality game, will get an Imagine Dragons music pack, Beat Games said Monday. The fast-paced music rhythm game is currently available on major VR platforms, such as Facebook's Oculus Quest and Rift devices.

The announcement of the expansion pack comes as the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, gets underway in Los Angeles. The conference is the video game industry's biggest event of the year, with updates on major game franchises and consoles. Oculus will demonstrate a new 360-degree level that features the Imagine Dragon's hit "Believer." A 360-degree level allows the user to look in all directions of their simulated environment as they would in real life.

The 10-track music pack includes songs from the Grammy-winning band's Night Visions, Smoke + Mirrors, Evolve and Origins albums. The addition of Imagine Dragons songs marks the first time major labels have partnered on an expansion pack for the VR game. Imagine Dragons is on the KIDinaKORNER and Interscope Records labels. Players can buy songs individually for $1.99 apiece or purchase the entire package for $12.99. The pack, which goes on sale Monday at 9:15 a.m. PT, will be available on all major VR platforms.

In the game, players wear VR controllers and slash beats that zoom towards them. A VR headset uses two small lenses to focus images for players and immerse them in the game experience. Players slash red blocks with their left hands and blue ones with their right hands. The game uses music and visual effects to build excitement and has been compared to the VR versions of Guitar Hero or Just Dance.

