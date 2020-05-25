Richard Branson's space launch company, Virgin Orbit, didn't manage to launch a rocket into orbit from midair on Monday as hoped.
The company's modified 747, Cosmic Girl, flew over the Pacific Ocean off California with the LauncherOne rocket attached to its belly and dropped it as planned, but then something went wrong.
"We've confirmed a clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight," the company announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.
LauncherOne is Virgin Orbit's foray into the commercial satellite launch market, offering an alternative to traditional vertical launch options. The founders of competing companies like SpaceX and Rocket Lab were quick to offer encouragement.
"Sorry to hear that. Orbit is hard. Took us four attempts with Falcon 1," SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted.
Virgin was quick to indicate it intends to make another attempt soon, sharing photos of its second rocket, which it hopes to test soon.
