Virgin Galactic tickets on sale once again, starting at $450K a seat

Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson's aerospace and space travel company, Virgin Galactic, has reopened ticket sales for its SpaceShipTwo vehicle, which will fly customers to the edge of space, the company said Thursday. The cheapest ticket will cost you a cool $450,000.

The announcement follows Branson's flight aboard the SpaceShipTwo Unity on July 11. The Unity 22 mission carried the entrepreneur and five other crew members from New Mexico to suborbital space. In June, the Federal Aviation Administration gave Virgin Galactic the OK to fly customers into space.

"Leveraging the surge in consumer interest following the Unity 22 flight, we are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today, beginning with our Spacefarer community," Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement. "As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience."

Ticket sales had been put on pause for individual customers following a fatal test flight in 2014, The Verge notes.

Virgin Galactic also said Thursday that a "revenue-generating" spaceflight, Unity 23, is slated for late September from Spaceport America in New Mexico. The flight will be in partnership with the Italian Air Force.