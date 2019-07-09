Virgin Galactic is apparently preparing to become a publicly traded company later this year.
It'll do so with an investment of around $800 million from Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, giving the special-purpose acquisition company a 49% stake, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Neither Virgin Galactic nor Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings immediately responded to requests for comment.
Discuss: Virgin Galactic prepares for public trading launch
