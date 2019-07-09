CNET también está disponible en español.

Virgin Galactic prepares for public trading launch

It'll make Richard Branson's venture the first publicly listed space-tourism company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

UK - Farnborough - Model of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo (SS2)

Virgin Galactic may become the first publicly listed human spaceflight company.

 Richard Baker/In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

Virgin Galactic is apparently preparing to become a publicly traded company later this year.

It'll do so with an investment of around $800 million from Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings, giving the special-purpose acquisition company a 49% stake, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Neither Virgin Galactic nor Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings immediately responded to requests for comment.

