Forget Oscars gaffes, today's best viral vid stars a mumbling cat

Place this one in the internet-was-made-for-cats file. I woke up this morning, took a peek at the top-trending YouTube videos and noticed something furry and gray at the top of the pile. The No. 1 trending video is less than a minute long and it has one star: a chatty tabby cat named Charlie.

The title is "My cat mumbles to himself while hunting birds on the patio." That's exactly what you get. The short film has well over a million views after YouTube user Derek Zimmerman shared it on Sunday.

The cat's talkative behavior is known as "chattering." A 2009 study in the journal Neotropical Primates suggests some wildcats mimic the sound of their prey during hunting. Perhaps that's what Charlie was doing in hopes of catching a bird.

The video's popularity is proof of the internet's continuing love affair with felines. Charlie also has his own Instagram account in case you feel the need to stare into his big green eyes as a sense of calm and well-being washes over you. It's a great way to start a Monday morning.