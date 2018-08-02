Viral video: Madden game bleeps out Kaepernick's name like a swear word

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Bleeping swear words is in a song is common. But bleeping someone's name? Not so much.

A new Madden video game by EA Sports appears to have edited out football player Colin Kaepernick's name in a song it featured. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback caused a national stir in 2016 when he chose to kneel during the US national anthem at NFL games to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

Twitter user Mr. Changing Lives tweeted the edit on Wednesday, which was retweeted Thursday by Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab (and later Kaepernick himself).

Oh!!!!! @EAMaddenNFL who told you to edit Colin’s name out???? @nfl ? @NFLPA Curious minds want to know 👁 Thanks Jean for the info!!! If you guys see more shady stuff send it over. https://t.co/EIBQbaQ5SA — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 2, 2018

The song, Big Bank by YG, includes the lyrics:

"Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and shit

You boys all cap, I'm more Colin Kaepernick"

ProFootballTalk says it confirmed Kaepernick's name was removed by listening to an advance copy of the game. Other words were reportedly bleeped, including profanities, a racial slur and sexual references.

Madden NFL 19 will be released to the public August 10. EA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.