Viral Twitter birth year prank will get you locked out of your account

Twitter is warning its users not to fall for the latest viral prank circulating on the platform, saying it will get you locked out of your account.

The hoax, which appears to have begun making the rounds on Monday, promises to make users' feeds more "colourful" if they change the birth year in their account profile to 2007. An early tweet on the trick has been retweeted more than 13,000 times, but the only color change associated with this trick is the user's face turning red.

damn changing your birth year to 2007 makes your twitter feed all colourful we been missin out — 44 (@s_rxii) March 25, 2019

However, Twitter rules prohibit people under the age of 13 from having an account on the platform. And seeing how this is 2019, if you change your birth year to 2007, you would be 12 years old and unable to have an account according to Twitter's rules. And that will get you locked out of your account, Twitter warned Tuesday in a tweet from its support channel.

"We've noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes," Twitter said in its tweet. "Please don't do this. You'll get locked out for being under 13 years old."

We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes. Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 26, 2019

The user age issue flared up last year when Twitter began automatically locking down accounts of users who identified themselves as being under the age of 13 in response to the General Data Protection Regulation, a sweeping new European Union internet privacy law that went into effect last May.

Users how have lost access to their account can appeal by logging in and following the prompts for inputting an incorrect birthday, a Twitter representative said. They can also fill out this form, and the Twitter team will assist them, the spokesman said.