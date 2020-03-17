Paramount Pictures

It hasn't been a great year so far, 2020. From Australia's bushfires, to the coronavirus outbreak, spirits may be low. But two violinists in the US have a genius, lighthearted response to the whole situation, specifically to our newfound obsession with hoarding toilet paper.

Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella, full-time professional players, took to an empty toilet paper aisle in Los Angeles wearing high-vis lifejackets. Completely straight-faced, they serenaded the ransacked shelves to the tune of Nearer, My God, To Thee, the piece the ship bandmaster plays as the Titanic sinks in James Cameron's 1997 classic.

Enjoy the delightful concert in the video posted to von Duyke's YouTube channel.

Von Duyke details in the video description how, "Many musicians and freelancers are losing work at this time. Concerts and events are being cancelled right and left.

"Being a freelance artist myself, I'm not giving up and I want viewers to be aware of my services during this social distancing time."

The coronavirus has been the subject of 5G conspiracy theories as cases across the world reach upward of 180,000. You can track what's going on with alerts on your phone, while heeding expert advice to help slow COVID-19's spread.

As von Duyke says at the end of the video, "Gentleman, it has been a privilege playing with you tonight."