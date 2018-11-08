Vine is back -- sort of.
Dom Hofmann, co-founder of the six-second video platform, took to Twitter on Thursday to promote the launch of Byte, a "new looping video app" that is expected to debut in the Spring 2019.
Last year, Hofmann floated the idea of bringing back Vine after the platform was killed off by Twitter as part of its restructuring. Vine transitioned to the Vine Camera app in January, which uploads the looping videos directly to Twitter instead of to Vine.
One Twitter user asked Hofmann if Byte was "V2," referencing Hofmann's plans to resurrect Vine, to which he responded, "yes."
Byte is on Twitter and Instagram as @byte_app, and has a website.
Hofmann didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Looks like Vine is coming back in the spring as Byte
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.