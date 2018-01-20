Vikings battle Eagles for right to lose to Tom Brady

Editors' note: This story will be updated throughout the game.

Does it really matter who wins the NFC conference championship? Because as fans learned Sunday, the winners will just have to go up against the seemingly invincible Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the day.

The Minnesota Vikings traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles just a week after the so-called Minneapolis/Minnesota Miracle.

The Vikes scored first, and celebrated their touchdown by mimicking the truly weird sport of curling.

But just before the Vikes could get too confident, Philly then intercepted a Case Keenum pass and the Eagles' Patrick Robinson ran the ball back for a touchdown. And they had a little celebration of their own.

And from then on, the Minnesota Miracle felt as old as the biblical miracles, as the Eagles just took over and flew.

I’ve been cheering for the Vikings for like 6 days and it already sucks. Why would anyone do it for their entire life? — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) January 22, 2018

Nick Foles on the notion that the #Eagles were doomed without Carson Wentz: pic.twitter.com/1R7qIcLgaS — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) January 22, 2018

Nick Foles in the NFC Championship Game.. pic.twitter.com/0BVDHDDqDd — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2018

Nick Foles would have an even weirder Super Bowl winning arc than Kurt Warner — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) January 22, 2018

Minneapolis might just say "forget it, we're not hosting anymore. Y'all take that dumb game elsewhere." #salty #Eagles — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) January 22, 2018

There was plenty of weirdness before the game even started. Vikings fans traveled to the famous Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to perform their "Skol!" chant, and even give Rocky a fashion makeover.

#Skol chants at church at the airport ... and on the steps in front of the Rocky statue in Philadelphia. Video on our #Vikings Live Blog. https://t.co/Mfz9s0SC1C pic.twitter.com/VBOWqZDlic — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) January 21, 2018

Philly fans took it personally.

These poor dopes have poked the bear. What should happen to these clowns? #FlyEaglesFlyhttps://t.co/vHIZtfPJes — Josh Innes (@JoshInnesShow) January 21, 2018

Also, Philadelphia police took cans of Crisco shortening to grease up light poles in the city, hoping to stop fans from climbing them after the game. The effort even earned its own hashtag: #CriscoCops.

[at #criscocops hq]



CAPTAIN: “THE MAYOR HAS HAD IT WITH YOU!! YOU’RE ON SUSPENSION — NOW TURN IN YOUR BADGE & CAN!”



HUNKY, RULE HATING CRISCO COP: “i hate rules!”



[tries to hand over badge but it slips through his crisco-covered fingers and hits captain in the eye] — mike taddow (@taddmike) January 21, 2018

I also think people will still try and climb the poles even in they’re greased. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #CriscoCops — Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) January 21, 2018

Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.