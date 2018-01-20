Vikings battle Eagles for right to lose to Tom Brady

Editors' note: This story will be updated throughout the game.
Does it really matter who wins the NFC conference championship? Because as fans learned Sunday, the winners will just have to go up against the seemingly invincible Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who beat the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the day.
The Minnesota Vikings traveled to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles just a week after the so-called Minneapolis/Minnesota Miracle.
The Vikes scored first, and celebrated their touchdown by mimicking the truly weird sport of curling.
But just before the Vikes could get too confident, Philly then intercepted a Case Keenum pass and the Eagles' Patrick Robinson ran the ball back for a touchdown. And they had a little celebration of their own.
And from then on, the Minnesota Miracle felt as old as the biblical miracles, as the Eagles just took over and flew.
There was plenty of weirdness before the game even started. Vikings fans traveled to the famous Rocky statue at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to perform their "Skol!" chant, and even give Rocky a fashion makeover.
Philly fans took it personally.
Also, Philadelphia police took cans of Crisco shortening to grease up light poles in the city, hoping to stop fans from climbing them after the game. The effort even earned its own hashtag: #CriscoCops.
Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.
