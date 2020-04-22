COVID-19 prompts Vietnam hackers to hit China health officials for info, say researchers

Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Public health officials are sharing information to develop best practices for handling the coronavirus pandemic -- and in some cases, governments are taking that crucial data by force.

In a report released Wednesday, researchers from the cybersecurity firm FireEye said government-backed hackers from Vietnam have been targeting the Chinese government to gather information on how China has been handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

The cyberattacks targeted China's Ministry of Emergency Management as well as government officials in Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic first began. The first known hacking attempt happened on Jan. 6, a day after the World Health Organization published its first disease outbreak warning about COVID-19.

That attack involved an email that contained a tracking link claiming to lead to a report on office equipment bids, FireEye researchers said. The link contained code that alerted the hackers if someone opened the email -- which would indicate that the targeted victim could be fooled into opening malware.

The attempted attacks resembled similar hacking campaigns by the Vietnamese government, according to the report. FireEye researchers said these attacks have been going on from at least January to April.

"The COVID-19 crisis poses an intense, existential concern to governments, and the current air of distrust is amplifying uncertainties, encouraging intelligence collection on a scale that rivals armed conflict," FireEye said in its report. "Until this crisis ends, we anticipate related cyber espionage will continue to intensify globally."

US intelligence has accused the Chinese government of concealing information about the coronavirus outbreak, and in February, the Trump administration told CNBC that the White House doesn't have confidence in China's COVID-19 information. Such distrust could be prompting countries to rely on hackers for information rather than cooperating with other nations.

Google said it's seen more than a dozen nation-backed hacking campaigns related to COVID-19, targeting not just government officials but also public health organizations for espionage.

Vietnam has been lauded for its quick response to the coronavirus pandemic after recording its first case on Jan. 23.

Now playing: Watch this: This is when and how the pandemic will end

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.