Videos doctored to make Pelosi appear drunk spread across social media

From Facebook

Videos of Nancy Pelosi, doctored to make it appear that that the House speaker is drunkenly slurring her words, are spreading rapidly across the internet in another case of political misinformation on social media.

A recording of a speech Pelosi gave Wednesday at a Center for American Progress event, in which she accused President Donald Trump of being part of a "coverup," was subtly edited to make her voice garbled, the Washington Post found. The video was then posted widely to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

One version posted to Facebook has been viewed more than 1.4 million times and shared more than 30,000 times. Some of the more than 20,000 comments refer to her as "drunk." The video has also appeared on multiple YouTube and Twitter accounts,

An analysis by the Post found that the Pelosi video has been slowed to about 75 percent of its original speed and altered to modify the pitch of her voice.

The video's authorship wasn't immediately clear, but its appearance highlights the challenge social media platforms face in trying to curb misinformation, scams and other problematic content from going viral. The companies have recently been criticized for not doing enough to stop misinformation about vaccines and other topics from being shared on their platforms.

In April, Twitter came under fire for leaving up a tweet by Trump that included a video that purported to show Rep. Ilhan Omar being dismissive of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The video included out-of-context comments she made during a recent speech, leading to a flood of tweets threatening the life of the Muslim congresswoman.

Pelosi's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither Facebook, Twitter and YouTube didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.