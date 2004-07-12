Video-on-demand startup Akimbo raises funds

Startup Akimbo said Monday it has raised $12 million in series B funding for its video on demand service, which it said will be available this summer. The lead investor was venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Others included Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Sprout Group and Zone Ventures. The company also said William R. Hearst III, a partner at Kleiner, joined the company as its chairman.
Akimbo's service allows subscribers to download video content from the Internet using its player. The player will cost $229.99 and the monthly service fee will be $9.99.
