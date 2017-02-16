Twitter rages at video of woman confronting cheating ex

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Everyone gets hurt.

Some people, though, never get over it.

Perhaps the shock was too much. Perhaps the betrayal was too great. Or perhaps the person who hurt you was the one you trusted the most.

Over the last couple of days, a video posted by the Scene has caused more emotion than even your average Donald Trump tweet.

It's a simple story. A man and a woman are face to face. They claim to have been each other's best friends. He cheated on her. She wants to know why.

Many of us have wanted to know this kind of truth at least once in our lives. But when the answers come, they don't necessarily offer closure. Instead, they bring back the old pain and pour on a dollop of more.

Here, the tale of Kourtney and Leonard seems to involve such blatant deception, that it does not deceive anymore.

Few can be neutral by the end. On Twitter, few were. Currently, the film has enjoyed more than 150,000 retweets and 330,000 likes. It's also inspired comments that come straight from the heart.

The video spawned a hashtag too: #HurtBae.

There, advice competed with anger. One of the wiser was Brittany J. Burnam: "Only thing I see from #HurtBae is a woman that was more in love with a man than herself.. I been there and I believe a lot of us have."

A lot of us have been many places. The hurt place is all too familiar.

It's not one that's often worth returning to.

