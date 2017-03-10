Video of professor's toddlers crashing his serious BBC Skype interview is a nightmare come true

If you've ever had to do a media or job interview from home and feared your kids might interrupt, you'll probably get a laugh out of this clip of Professor Robert Kelly being interviewed via Skype on the BBC about after South Korea's President Park Geun-hye had been impeached.

First one toddler opens the closed door to what presumably is his home office, then a younger child in a walker wheels into the room. Some people online are suggesting that Kelly should have picked the first child up and put her on his lap instead trying to shoo her away, but he did manage to maintain his composure and finish the interview.