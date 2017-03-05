Dirt biker flies over freeway video under investigation

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It's hard to become famous these days.

You need a shtick. Or a sense of the zeitgeist. Or at least a very good management team.

It seems that the method favored by Kyle Katsandris is jumping over things on a dirt bike.

His latest escapade, if the video doesn't lie, was to fly over the 60 Freeway in Riverside County, California.

This might, you would have thought, have been a little dangerous. Not merely for the would-be-Knievel, but for those who might have been driving along the freeway at the time, not knowing they were about to be would-be-Knieveled.

It seems that no one was hurt, as Katsandris posted it to his Instagram feed on Friday, where it has now been seen by almost 100,000 people.

At least a couple of those people may have been from the authorities. CBS Los Angeles reports that both the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol are investigating this derring-do.

The Sheriff's Department and the CHP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Katsandris himself.

Some might question the video's authenticity. It seems like quite the production number, with cameras in the sky. Can he have gone to all this trouble for a little internet glory? Did no one from the ordinary, human community really notice what was happening that day?

Still, this isn't Katsandris's first leaping rodeo. He's been featured in other YouTube videos, as well as Instagram videos and images, flying about the place.

On Instagram, Katsandris accompanied his video with the words: "The key board warriors were out in full force. Where are you now #nolimits."

Naturally, he enjoyed an almost limitless number of supportive commenters on Instagram.

JimmyBurnouts, for example, offered this praise: "Man, I read that the highway patrol are investigating this. That sux. They need to go worry bout real crime. Not a young dude just doing what he loves."

There were also some detractors.

For example, this from steve4nj: "you are a f***ing idiot and i hope you go to jail for endangering the lives of everyone on that highway you red bull drinking entitled millennial f***tard."

