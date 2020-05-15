CNET también está disponible en español.

Video game sales spike as we all shelter in place

While we stayed home through the first of the year, we bought a record number of video games.

Sales of Animal Crossing helped push game sales to a record level in the first quarter of the year.

 Érika García / CNET

As US gamers stayed home during the first quarter of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic, they spent a record $10.86 billion on games, hardware and accessories, according to a report from The NPD Group analytics firm, up 9 percent from the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter, $9.58 billion was spent just on games, up 11 percent from a year ago. Driving the recording-setting quarter were Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K20 were among the best-performing titles of the first quarter.