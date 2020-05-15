As US gamers stayed home during the first quarter of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic, they spent a record $10.86 billion on games, hardware and accessories, according to a report from The NPD Group analytics firm, up 9 percent from the year-ago quarter.
For the first quarter, $9.58 billion was spent just on games, up 11 percent from a year ago. Driving the recording-setting quarter were Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K20 were among the best-performing titles of the first quarter.
Discuss: Video game sales spike as we all shelter in place
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.