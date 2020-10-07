The chaotic first presidential debate last week was like nothing political commentators had seen before, with some comparing it to a Real Housewives fight, and Mark Hamill calling it worse than the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. Things were far calmer as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in their first and only debate Wednesday night, but there were plenty of heated moments. And one particularly buzzy one, thanks to a fly that landed on Pence's head.
While Pence didn't seem to notice the visitor in his hair, you can bet social media did. The fly immediately nabbed numerous Twitter accounts, including Pence's Hair Fly, Pence Fly and Mike Pence Fly.
"I think the fly just won the debate," one Twitter user said. Said another, "Vice President Pence, your time is up and there's a fly on your head."
Even Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joined in the fly fun, posing with a flyswatter and asking for campaign donations. "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," read a tweet from his official Twitter account.
Other politicians got in on the buzz too. "The deep state planted a bug on @VP," Senator Rand Paul tweeted. "The illegal spying is really out of control."
Vice presidential debate memes: Rogue fly on Mike Pence's head wins night
