Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The chaotic first presidential debate last week was like nothing political commentators had seen before, with some comparing it to a Real Housewives fight, and Mark Hamill calling it worse than the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. Things were far calmer as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in their first and only debate Wednesday night, but there were plenty of heated moments. And one particularly buzzy one, thanks to a fly that landed on Pence's head.

While Pence didn't seem to notice the visitor in his hair, you can bet social media did. The fly immediately nabbed numerous Twitter accounts, including Pence's Hair Fly, Pence Fly and Mike Pence Fly.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

"I think the fly just won the debate," one Twitter user said. Said another, "Vice President Pence, your time is up and there's a fly on your head."

“Vice President Pence, your time is up and there’s a fly on your head." — Karyne Levy (@karynelevy) October 8, 2020

That fly was on Mike Pence’s head longer than Bill O’Brien got to coach the Texans this year. pic.twitter.com/Nhxi3dQQ5y — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) October 8, 2020

The fly on the phone with his friends like “Yasss bitch did you see me on TV??” pic.twitter.com/XYDkXDQj4g — Kwan 🌊 #BLM (@KwanWho) October 8, 2020

"You know, Terry, it was really a decision I made on the fly." pic.twitter.com/dtUxnAhihd — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) October 8, 2020

Pretty fly on a white guy pic.twitter.com/w0S1vDmAte — Pence's Fly (@MichaelsFly) October 8, 2020

I sent the fly.



Tell Pence.



I want him to know it was me. pic.twitter.com/J8qlzr8b8j — Lana Del Gay 🏳️‍🌈👻✨ (@McClellandShane) October 8, 2020

Even Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joined in the fly fun, posing with a flyswatter and asking for campaign donations. "Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly," read a tweet from his official Twitter account.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

Other politicians got in on the buzz too. "The deep state planted a bug on @VP," Senator Rand Paul tweeted. "The illegal spying is really out of control."