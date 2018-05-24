Music video streamer Vevo will be shutting down its mobile apps and consumer streaming website in the coming weeks, making YouTube even more dominant in how people watch its catalog of thousands of official music videos, according to a blog post Thursday.

Vevo is popular purveyor of online music videos, but most people probably know it best as the little watermark on the corner of more than 300,000 of official music videos on YouTube. Though Vevo publishes some of the most-viewed videos on the planet, the company itself has struggled for years to carve out a life of its own out of the shadow of YouTube, which is both the source of most of its viewing and a partial owner of the company. (Two of the world's biggest record labels are also part owners.)

Vevo said Thursday that it will "phase out elements" of its owned and operated platforms, which are primarily mobile apps and apps for streaming media boxes like Roku and Apple TV. A company representative said that means it will be shutting down its mobile apps and Vevo's consumer site over the coming weeks, but it will be supporting selected TV apps and will explore other TV options too.

It will continue to its artist-development promotion programs dscvr and LIFT, which have been helpful in the past to elevate artists like Halsey to wider popularity. It will also keep producing orginal content in "new formats" that Vevo plans "to roll out shortly."

The company was already in an unsteady period. CEO Erik Huggers departed the company in December, and Vevo has yet to appoint a permanent replacement. Sometime late last year, Vevo yielded more control over advertising to YouTube, when it renegotiated a deal that gives YouTube the ability to directly sell the ads that run against Vevo's clips streamed on Google's massive video service.

And being partly owned by Google and two of the major labels means those frenemies have sometimes used Vevo as a pawn as they negotiate their own deals with each other; the major labels and YouTube completed deals last year as well.

