Veterans Day Google Doodle created from actual military uniforms

Wednesday is Veterans Day in the US, the day when Americans pause to honor and give thanks to those who have served in the US military.

Google traditionally turns the focus of its Doodle each Nov. 11 to honoring the contributions of those brave men and women, and this year's Doodle draws inspiration from the very fabric they wore on their backs.

The Doodle was created by guest artist Jenn Hassin, an Air Force veteran from Texas, who said that while composing the Doodle she drew heavily from patriotism and service. With their bright and familiar colors, the stars and stripes capture your attention immediately.

Intertwined with the stars and stripes are colors that appear muted by comparison but are just as important to those who defend the US, for all the hues in the Doodle have been worn by those brave men and women we've relied on to protect our country since the Continental Army was established in 1775.

For Hassin constructed the Doodle from actual military uniforms from each branch of the military, 10 in all, from the Vietnam War to today. Three from the Navy, two each from the Army, Air Force and Marines, and one from the Coast Guard.

"All were entrusted to me with the promise that I would do my best to honor our nation's military and veterans with their transformed uniforms," she told Google. "The final Doodle holds hundreds of rolled up pieces of paper that are made from these once worn, but now deconstructed, military uniforms."

She explains that her artistic approach focuses on transformations, changing military uniforms into soft cotton rag paper rolled into spirals that symbolize life.

"One aspect of military service that I've found is a common thread amongst my peers is that our time in uniform transforms us in one way or another, and I hope that comes across," she said.

While each roll is slightly different to represent the uniqueness and different walks of life of each person who makes up the nation's military, there is a common thread of unity and transformation.

"Though we are all different, what unites us is our willingness to devote our lives to our country," Hassin said.

"This bond, of brothers and sisters in uniform, lasts forever."



