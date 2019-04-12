Veronica Mars Revival coming to Hulu, teaser trailer drops

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Misbehaving frat boys and crafty criminals beware. Private investigator Veronica Mars returns to solve more mysteries and put the bad guys in their place with a new series on Hulu starting July 26.

The streaming service announced on Friday that Veronica Mars, starring Kristen Bell, is back.

In the new series, spring breakers are apparently getting murdered in the town of Neptune.

After Veronica Mars' company -- Mars Investigations -- is hired by the family of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica finds herself drawn into a mystery that pits the town's wealthy elites against the working class, Hulu said.

A new trailer debuted Friday that shows Veronica at her Mars Investigations office desk packing her bag and talking about the type of typical criminals she has to deal with. She also shows off her taser.

In addition to Bell, the new eight-episode series includes actors Jason Dohring, Ryan Hansen and more original cast members.

The original Veronica Mars TV series ran from 2004 to 2007 with a big-screen movie that got its start on Kickstarter on 2014. Bell announced via her Instagram last year that the series would be returning on Hulu in 2019.

The Veronica Mars revival debuts on Hulu on July 26.