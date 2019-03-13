Verizon's mobile 5G will launch on April 11 in Chicago, Minneapolis

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon is ready to turn on its real 5G network.

The nation's largest wireless provider said Wednesday that it'll launch its true mobile 5G service on April 11 in Chicago and Minneapolis. Getting onto the next generation wireless network will cost users an extra $10 a month on top of their normal plan.

The launch marks the debut of its legitimate, industry-standards-based next-generation network. Verizon has claimed it was first to 5G with a home broadband service, but critics noted it used a proprietary standard that didn't fall in line with what everyone else was using.

Customers with a Moto Z can preorder a 5G Moto mod for $50 (regular price is $350) on March 14 -- it's an accessory that snaps onto the Moto Z and lets it connect to the 5G network.

The first actual phone will be the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, which debuts next month, although here's why you may want to hold off. Verizon plans to launch the service in 30 cities this year.