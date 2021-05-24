Verizon's latest promotion: Free Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass with unlimited plans

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon already offers a Disney bundle and a 12-month subscription to Discovery Plus with its Play More and Get More plans. On Monday, the carrier is adding a new perk: a free 12-month subscription to Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass.

Both programs normally run $5 a month, with Apple's subscription getting you access to over 180 games that can be played on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV. Google Play Pass works for Android phones and tablets and includes over 800 games and apps.

Verizon will give 12-month subscriptions to accounts that have either its Get More or Play More plans. Those with one of its other plans such as Do More, Start or some of its older unlimited plans can get six months of either service for free. Access to Arcade or Play Pass is limited to one subscription per account, so if you have multiple lines only the one with Play More or Get More would get you the full year.

Both Apple and Google, however, allow you to share a subscription to their respective services with family members. A Verizon iPhone user with Play More, for instance, can get a free subscription through Verizon and share access to five additional family members through Apple's Family Sharing feature.

You can also share Google Play Pass with five additional people.

If you have a family plan with a mix of iPhone and Android devices, you can get a 12-month subscription to both Google and Apple's services so long as you have two Play More/Get More unlimited plans on your account.

The new perk goes into effect starting Tuesday, May 25 and is available to both new and existing Verizon customers. Like with the Discovery Plus offer, after the promotion period is up you will be on the hook for either service's respective $5 a month charge.