Verizon's CTIA event: Join us Wednesday, 11 a.m. PT (live blog)

Lynn La/CNET

LAS VEGAS -- What does Verizon Wireless have up its sleeve?

Verizon is one of the few companies opting for a splashy press conference at the CTIA Wireless, which officially kicked off today. As such, it's essentially headlining what is expected to be a quiet show this year.

The company is holding its press conference on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pacific (2 p.m. Eastern). CNET's Jessica Dolcourt, Kent German, and I will bring you all the live news, photos, and commentary starting about 30 minutes before the event.

Verizon has been mum on what the big announcement will be. Many had suspected the Lumia 928 to debut here, but the carrier confirmed the phone through a tweet earlier this month. The company could talk about a new service, connected device, or some new 4G LTE milestone.

A year ago, AT&T was among big headliners with its unveiling of the Digital Life house and a new strategy to provide home security and monitoring services. Verizon could follow suit.

Whatever the announcement is, it undoubtedly will get our full attention. In the meantime, you can get the rest of the news at CTIA from CNET.

Check back in with CNET on Wednesday, when we will use ScribbleLive to bring you live text and photos, blow by blow.