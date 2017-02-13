Verizon's new unlimited-data plan could get you a new phone

Richard B. Levine, Corbis via Getty Images

Verizon's rolling out a new unlimited data plan called Verizon Unlimited-- its first since 2011, the company said Monday. And for the moment, the plan also comes with a new phone when you make the switch.

For $80 a month, the plan offers unlimited data, talk and text. The price bumps up to $120 for two lines, $160 for three, and $180 for four lines.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on when the offer for the free phone expires.

The available phones include the Google Pixel, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, as well as the LG V20, Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid.

There are a few steps to take before you can grab that new phone. You have to drop your current carrier and bring your phone numbers to Verizon, sign up for the introductory Verizon Unlimited plan, pick out the device payment plan and trade in a device -- one of 15 that are eligible for the program, including the iPhone 6, Samsung Galaxy S6, Samsung Note 5, and other older models.