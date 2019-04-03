Verizon's 5G network goes live in Chicago and Minneapolis

Verizon

A week ahead of schedule, Verizon on Wednesday turned on its 5G network in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, according to a press release from the company.

To experience 5G, Verizon customers need to have a Motorola Moto Z3 phone with a 5G Moto Mod. The addition costs about $200. Customers on Verizon's postpaid or unlimited plans get unlimited 5G for an extra $10 per month. The first three months of 5G are free.

Verizon said customers on its 5G Ultra Wideband network in Chicago and Minneapolis could see speeds between 450 Mbps to 1Gbps in less than 30 milliseconds.

"Verizon customers will be the first in the world to have the power of 5G in their hands," said Hans Vestberg, Verizon's chairman and chief executive officer, in the release.

For Chicago, the 5G service is concentrated in the West and South Loop areas near landmarks like Union Station, Willis Tower, The Art Institute of Chicago, Millennium Park and The Chicago Theatre. Minneapolis customers' service is concentrated in the downtown area, like Downtown East and West. The service is available near landmarks like the Minneapolis Convention Center, the Minneapolis Central Library, the Mill City Museum, Target Center and First Avenue venues, The Commons, areas of Elliot Park and in the Verizon store in The Mall of America.

