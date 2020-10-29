Verizon's 5G Home is expanding to parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Verizon is slowly building up its 5G Home broadband offering. On Thursday the carrier announced that it's expanding the service on Nov. 5 to parts of four new locations: Atlanta, Dallas, Denver and San Jose. The move makes 5G Home available in parts of 12 cities.

We don't know the exact locations where the service will be available in each city, though the carrier allows people in current markets to check their addresses on its website. Similar to its fastest mobile 5G service, the 5G Home offering relies on Verizon's millimeter-wave network, a high-frequency version of 5G that can offer download speeds well above 1 Gbps but with a range that's much more limited than traditional, lower-frequency wireless networks. With its 5G Home service Verizon says to expect "typical download speeds of 300 Mbps" with peaks of "up to 1 Gbps."

Verizon also offers a 4G LTE-based home internet service that takes advantage of its more widely available network, but download speeds are much slower and in the 25 to 50 Mbps range. The mobile millimeter-wave 5G network is available in parts of 55 cities.

Pricing for the 5G Home internet service starts at $50 for those who already have Verizon wireless service (and are paying for a plan that is at least $30 per month) or $70 per month for non-Verizon customers. In a chart on its website comparing it to traditional cable providers, Verizon stresses that there is no annual contract for 5G Home, no data caps as well as no bill increases. Taxes, fees and a router are also included in the pricing.

To entice people to switch, the company is also throwing in a variety of additional gadgets including its Android TV-powered Stream TV streaming box and an "Amazon Smart Home bundle" which includes an Echo Show 5, Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug. A free month of YouTube TV is also included, as is a year of Disney Plus.