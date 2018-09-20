Verizon's $180 GizmoWatch lets parents track kids' location and activity

Verizon

Verizon is growing its Gizmo line of kids' tech products with a smartwatch that aims to keep your kids safe while helping them stay fit and entertained.

The GizmoWatch, announced Thursday, is available now for preorder and in stores on Oct. 10. It's a $180 4G LTE-connected watch made for 3- to 11-year-old children. It joins the GizmoTab connected tablet and older, more basic GizmoPal 2 watch in Verizon's lineup.

With a $5-a-month service plan, a child will be able to receive calls from up to 10 numbers that parents approve. Parents can also select up to 20 different text messages for the child to send. Everything is set up using Verizon's GizmoHub app that also lets you locate your child at any time and alerts you if they travel outside a predetermined safety zone.

The GizmoWatch includes a fitness and hopscotch tracker, as well as a voice changer, adding some entertainment value.

The market for kids' wearables is growing fast. Smartwatches for children make up nearly half of the total global smartwatch market, according to CCS Insight. In June, Qualcomm, which makes the Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor that powers the GizmoWatch, said it sees children's smartwatches as one of the high-growth categories with worldwide interest.