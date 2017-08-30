Verizon Wireless starts Android Oreo push to Pixels

Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Looks like Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners on Verizon Wireless are getting a special treat.

Google made the latest version of its mobile operating system, Android Oreo, officially official last week. And the carrier is already starting to push the update to Pixel devices on the network.

Verizon didn't announce the roll-out, but its support pages for the devices say a software update is available. The update "has been tested to help optimize device performance, resolve known issues and apply the latest security patches."

The support site also details the features available in Oreo including picture-in-picture video and cleaner notifications with badges and instant apps.