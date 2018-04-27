CNET también está disponible en español.

Verizon will donate up to $250K to Wounded Warrior Project when you buy a phone

The campaign runs through May 31.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are two 4G LTE phones that sell with Verizon.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Buy a new phone, donate money to charity.

If you open a new Verizon customer account between now and May 31, the carrier will donate $10 to the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that provides services for wounded veterans. Verizon will donate up to $250,000 in all. 

Big Red sweetens the deal with a $200 prepaid Mastercard when you activate a new LTE phone on a new line of service, plus $15 off your monthly unlimited plan. 

