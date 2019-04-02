Verizon wants to be your kid's first wireless carrier

SOPA Images

Verizon says it has just the plan for parents looking to give kids their first smartphone.

The new Just Kids plan is designed to give parents "peace of mind" when taking the plunge to give their kids their first smartphones. Angie Klein vice president of marketing for Verizon said it addresses a major pain point in deciding when to allow kids to get their first smartphone.

"Kids are wanting phones earlier and earlier," she said. "But parents are leary and want to make sure they're not exposed to things they aren't ready for. And that's where our plan comes in."

The plan, which limits data to 5G of 4G LTE service, also includes the company's suite of parental controls called Verizon Smart Family Premium. Verizon usually charges $9.99 per month for the app that lets parents manage screen time, set limits on what kids can see via content filters, includes location tracking that allows parents to keep tabs on their kids' whereabouts.

The 5GB of data included in the plan is another way parents can limit how much their kids use the phones. And they don't have to worry about overage fees. Safety Mode, which slows down service when it reaches the 5GB limit, ensures that parents' aren't socked with any surprise fees at the end of the month.

The Just Kids plan is part of Verizon's mix and match data plans that allows you to select different tiers within the same family plan. In order to get the plan, you need at least one device on an unlimited plan. Prices for the Just Kids plan range between $35 and $55, depending on the number of unlimited lines signed up to the account. The service will be available starting April 4.