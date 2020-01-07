Verizon vows to launch 20 5G devices this year

James Martin/CNET

CES 2020

Verizon plans to launch 20 5G devices in 2020, or four times the number that came out last year.

More importantly, the devices won't all command a hefty premium. Verizon plans to release phones that initially fall under the $800 price tag in the first half, and will get to a phone that's priced under $600 in the second half, Verizon Wireless CEO Ronan Dunne said in an interview on Tuesday in a meeting room held in the bowels of the Sands Convention Center at CES 2020.

The number marks is a huge jump from 2019, when most of the 5G networks around the world made their initial launch. The next-generation wireless technology promises to vastly enhance the speed and responsiveness of your mobile connection and drive new fields like self-driving cars and telemedicine, but has so far experienced growing pains with limited range and inconsistent coverage and speeds.

Dunne, who declined to name any specific devices, expressed confidence that the price of the devices would go down, and said that he had to turn down vendor partners wanting to build 5G phones.

His claim is significant because there are a lot of questions about the breadth of support that Verizon's flavor of 5G, which is powered by a high-frequency spectrum called millimeter wave, will get from the industry. Most of the world uses lower-band spectrum, and Verizon is among the few carriers championing this flavor for now. Dunne, however, isn't concerned.

"People who want to be taken seriously in the 5G world will have millimeter wave," Dunne said.

In 2019, Verizon launched the Galaxy S10 5G, the Galaxy Note 10 5G, the LG V50 ThinQ 5G, the Moto Z4 with 5G Moto Mod and a 5G wireless hotspot. Dunne said that he expects most of the devices this year to be phones, with a handful of hotspots.

As for laptops with 5G connections, which made an appearance at CES 2020, Dunne said he expects more of those devices to come at the end of the year or in 2021.

Broader coverage

One of the knocks of Verizon's 5G millimeter-wave network has been its limited range.

Verizon is still on track to launch 5G on other bands beyond millimeter-wave throughout 2020, Dunne said. Utilizing what is known as Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (or DSS), the new technology will enable Verizon to take existing 4G spectrum and deploy 5G alongside it, optimizing the service based on the amount of 5G and 4G users in the area.

Dunne said the company is already in the process of readying the upgrade, which will largely be a software update given the improvements Verizon has been putting into its network in recent years.

"What that allows us is to take the entire portfolio of spectrum that's available" to the company, he said. "All of it can be deployed in a 5G world but also what it can be deployed in is a 5G/4G world so that you don't actually fixed allocate some of your bandwidth to one particular technology."