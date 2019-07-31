Verizon turns on 5G in Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington, DC

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

Verizon is continuing to expand its 5G deployment, nearly doubling its count of next-generation network locations with four additional cities Wednesday. New to the live list: Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington, DC.

All cities were part of Verizon's previously announced list of areas due to get 5G in 2019, with service in the new locations going live today. The carrier has previously announced that it plans to launch 5G in over 30 cities this year, having already gone live in Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and St. Paul, and Providence, Rhode Island.

With its nine total locations, Verizon jumps past Sprint (five cities) and T-Mobile (six) for the second most active cities with 5G. It still trails AT&T's count of 20 live 5G cities, though AT&T is still limiting its new network to developers and businesses, whereas the other three carriers make their 5G services available to consumers.

Similar to its other deployments of millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G, areas in each city that will offer Verizon's speedy new networks will be limited to start.

In Detroit, Verizon says its 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of Dearborn, Livonia and Troy, including areas around the Oakland-Troy airport.

Atlanta becomes the first US city to have 5G networks live from all four major carriers. It will see Verizon 5G in parts of Downtown, Midtown and Tech Square, as well as around landmarks including The Fox Theater, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Backyard, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca Cola. It will also be live in parts of Renaissance Park.

Verizon's Indianapolis 5G rollout will bring it into the neighborhoods of Arsenal Heights, Bates Hendricks, Castleton, Crown Hill, Fountain Square, Grace Tuxedo Park, Hawthorne, Historic Meridian Park, Lockerbie Square, Ransom Place, Renaissance Place, St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood, Upper Canal and Woodruff Place.

Verizon says it will also have service around Garfield Park and Indiana University School of Medicine.

Those in the nation's capital will find one of Verizon's most expansive 5G rollouts. The network is available in Foggy Bottom, Dupont Circle, Cardozo/U Street, Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Le Droit Park, Georgetown Waterfront, Judiciary Square, Shaw, Eckington, NOMA, National Mall and the Smithsonian, Gallery Place/Chinatown, Mt. Vernon Square, Downtown, Penn Quarter, Brentwood, Southwest Waterfront, the Navy Yard and nearby Crystal City, Virginia.

The service will also be available around landmarks including Reagan National Airport, the United States Botanical Gardens, the Hart Senate Building, the National Gallery of Art, Lafayette Square, the White House, Freedom Plaza, Farragut Square, George Washington University, Capital One Arena, Union Station, Howard University Hospital, George Washington University Hospital and Georgetown Waterfront Park.

Although limited to start, the carrier is promising to "expand service availability in the months ahead" to cover more people in those areas with its new network.