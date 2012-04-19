Verizon to deploy ICS to Motorola Xoom, HTC Rezound

HTC.com

New reports hitting the Iinternet today indicate that Verizon is ready to serve up Android 4.0 updates to a pair of their products. According to details passed to Droid Life, both the Motorola Xoom and HTC Rezound should see Ice Cream Sandwich over the next two to three weeks.

Up first will be Motorola Xoom tablet, which should receive the Android 4.0 treatment on April 23. As the first major tablet to run 3.0 Honeycomb, the 3G/4G Xoom's update comes months after its Wi-Fi counterpart received Ice Cream Sandwich. If the details prove to be true, Verizon will be wrapping up a "soak test" today and deploying the 106MB file in but a few days time.

Jumping forward a couple of weeks, Verizon looks to have circled May 9 for the HTC Rezound's update. In the meanwhile, the carrier has started trialing the update in the real world and looks to finish up in early May.

After roughly six months of waiting, Verizon customers are being treated to a flurry of Ice Cream Sandwich updates. In addition to these two models, the Droid Razr and Droid Razr Maxx are also said to be in the process of their own 4.0 updates.