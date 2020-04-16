Verizon to buy Zoom video conference rival BlueJeans

Verizon on Thursday said it has agreed to acquire BlueJeans, an enterprise video conferencing platform that competes with services like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.
"As the way we work continues to change, it is absolutely critical for businesses and public sector customers to have access to a comprehensive suite of offerings that are enterprise ready, secure, frictionless and that integrate with existing tools," said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business, in a release.
Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but CNBC reported Verizon will pay about $400 million in the deal.
