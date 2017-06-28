Verizon says T-Mobile's service doesn't work on Thursdays

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Roger Cheng/CNET

There's little more enjoyable than phone carriers carping in each other's directions.

The latest was a warning on Wednesday to T-Mobile customers. The message: Your service might not work on Thursdays.

It came, astonishingly, from Verizon's vice president of corporate communications, Jeffrey Nelson. On Twitter, he reacted to a reported outage suffered by T-Mobile customers in some areas last Thursday.

"MAJOR OUTAGE? Ditch T-Mobile if you want to make a call & get data on, say, Thursdays. @Verizon. We work every day," he tweeted.

MAJOR OUTAGE? Ditch T-Mobile if you want to make a call & get data on, say, Thursdays. @Verizon. We work every day. https://t.co/svKBafn2Q6 — Jeffrey Nelson (@JNels) June 28, 2017

T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Those who prize caution might, however, feel that no carrier's service really does work every day, everywhere.

Why, I just saw a report that both Sprint and, um, Verizon suffered their own outages on June 19. Which, true, wasn't a Thursday. It was, however, a Monday.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has recently been pushing the alleged quality of its service very hard, with ads featuring "Silicon Valley" star Richard Middleditch, aka Richard Hendricks.

However, competition is extremely fierce.

T-Mobile appears to have made progress. Some might say that the biggest player criticizing it suggests a certain acknowledgement of that progress.

Still, it's not as if T-Mobile hasn't already taken its shots at Verizon.

Why, earlier this year, it accused Verizon's network of being ancient.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.