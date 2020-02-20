Verizon says report it's dumping Google Pixel phones 'isn't true'

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon on Thursday is playing defense against a report that it was no longer interested in carrying Google's Pixel line of phones, including the upcoming rumored Pixel 4A and Pixel 5 that are expected to be released this year.

"It's not true," Verizon spokeswoman Adria Tomaszewski told CNET. "We continue to work with Google and look forward to the new portfolio of devices."

Verizon was reportedly putting an "indefinite hold" on plans to sell the Pixel, according to Android Police. The site speculated that the decision could be due to poor sales of Google's handsets compared to rivals such as Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy phones.

The carrier has been selling the Pixel since the line's initial launch in 2016. The Pixel 4A, a successor to last year's more affordable Pixel 3A, is rumored to arrive in the coming months. Google usually updates its main Pixel line in the fall, which is when a potential Pixel 5 may arrive.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.