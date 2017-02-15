Verizon reportedly knocks $250 million off Yahoo's asking price

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Verizon is close to renegotiating its deal to acquire Yahoo's internet assets, Bloomberg is reporting.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report claims that the acquisition's $4.8 billion-dollar price tag could be coming down by as much as $250 million.

Although Yahoo last month said the deal to sell to Verizon is delayed but still on, the Web pioneer continues to court controversies, which reportedly has Verizon second-guessing. Already reeling from news about two major hacks and its handling of email surveillance, Yaho is also reportedly being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations it was slow to tell its investors about the hacks.

Verizon declined to comment. Yahoo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

