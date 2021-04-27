Verizon outage takes down some wireless services in Southern California

Angela Lang/CNET

Verizon customers across Southern California have complained of an hours-long outage taking out their mobile service Tuesday afternoon and causing calls to drop. People from LA down to San Diego and Coachella have complained on Twitter about the issues since around 1:30 p.m. PT. Text and data both seem to be working fine for Verizon customers.

In response to one complaint on Twitter at around 3:20 p.m. PT, Verizon said its "technicians are on site working on the towers as we speak."

"We know that this has been a huge problem, and we are taking care of it, so that you service can be up and running as soon as possible," Verizon Wireless tweeted. The account advised other customers to DM for more details.

Some customers said resetting their network settings, or putting the phone into airplane mode briefly, helped resolve the issue.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.