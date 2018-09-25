Can't text or make a call? You're not the only one.
On Tuesday, Sept. 25 Verizon said that it was experiencing voice, text and data service interruption in some markets in the South.
Parts of Texas and Florida have reportedly been hit hard by the outage, but people in other states have been reporting problems too. States in the Midwest, like Illinois and Michigan, are also reportedly affected, as well as northeastern states such as New York and Massachusetts.
The outage is affecting people in Houston, New York City, Oklahoma City, Tampa, Atlanta and Washington, DC, according to reports from Downdetector.
Verizon says it's currently working to resolve the issue.
Discuss: Verizon outage knocks out service across the US
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.