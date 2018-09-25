Verizon outage knocks out service across the US

Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Can't text or make a call? You're not the only one.

On Tuesday, Sept. 25 Verizon said that it was experiencing voice, text and data service interruption in some markets in the South.

Verizon Wireless is currently experiencing an intermittent voice, text and data services interruption for customers in some markets in the south. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) September 25, 2018

Parts of Texas and Florida have reportedly been hit hard by the outage, but people in other states have been reporting problems too. States in the Midwest, like Illinois and Michigan, are also reportedly affected, as well as northeastern states such as New York and Massachusetts.

The outage is affecting people in Houston, New York City, Oklahoma City, Tampa, Atlanta and Washington, DC, according to reports from Downdetector.

Verizon says it's currently working to resolve the issue.