Verizon outage knocks out service across the US

States in the Northeast, Midwest and South are reportedly affected.

Downdetector shows outage reports in multiple states.

 Screenshot by Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

Can't text or make a call? You're not the only one.

On Tuesday, Sept. 25 Verizon said that it was experiencing voice, text and data service interruption in some markets in the South.

Parts of Texas and Florida have reportedly been hit hard by the outage, but people in other states have been reporting problems too. States in the Midwest, like Illinois and Michigan, are also reportedly affected, as well as northeastern states such as New York and Massachusetts.

The outage is affecting people in Houston, New York City, Oklahoma City, Tampa, Atlanta and Washington, DC, according to reports from Downdetector.

Verizon says it's currently working to resolve the issue.

