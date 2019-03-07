Verizon offers "buy one, get one" deal on new Samsung Galaxy S10 phones

The new Galaxy S10 phones hit store shelves tomorrow morning, and Verizon Wireless is offering a buy-one-get-one-free promo. When you buy any one of the three new models -- the Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10 Plus -- you'll get an entry-level 128GB Galaxy S10E for free, or $750 off of a more expensive model.
There are, of course, a few terms and conditions. To qualify for the deal, you'll need to activate a new line of service. And you'll need to sign up for Verizon's monthly device payment plan instead of paying for the device outright. The 24-month plan features a 0% APR, however, so there's no interest tacked on. You'll pay $31.24 per month for the the Galaxy S10E (retail price $749), $37.49 per month for the Galaxy S10 (retail price $899) and $41.66 per month for the Galaxy S10 Plus (retail price $949). (CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.)See at Verizon
Verizon is also offering a separate discount for trade-ins. You can get up to $200 off a Samsung Galaxy S10E, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10 Plus when you trade in a qualifying device. Again, the discount comes over 24 months and requires you to sign up for Verizon's monthly payment plan.
You can find more details on Verizon's website, which has a dedicated page for each phone -- the Galaxy S10E, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus. There's also a page for the forthcoming Galaxy S10 5G, which isn't yet available for pre-order or purchase, but which will come to Verizon sometime in Q2 before arriving at AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Xfinity Mobile at some point afterwards.
