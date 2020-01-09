Verizon offers a la carte pricing for Fios TV

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Verizon is introducing a new a la carte pricing model for its Fios TV service that allows customers to choose the channels and services they want in their TV package. The company says the change simplifies pricing, but it could end up being more expensive for many subscribers.

In connection with the new Mix & Match on Fios pricing model, Verizon is doing away with the long list of extra expenses, such as video franchise fees, regional sports fees and other charges that show up on cable bills. Instead, those costs are calculated into the price of the service. Verizon will also eliminate annual contracts.

"The price you're quoted is the price you'll pay," said Angie Klein, vice president of consumer marketing for Verizon. "This is what consumers have been telling us they want. They want more choice and visibility into what they're paying for."

Verizon

Here's how it works. Customers first choose the services they want, such as broadband, TV and phone service. If they're getting internet, they choose from one of three speeds: 100 Mbps for $39.99, 300 Mbps for $59.99 or the Gigabit Connection for $79.99.

For an additional $50 a month (plus the $12 rental for a set-top box,) customers who want TV can choose five of their favorite channels or subscribe to the streaming service from YouTube (minus the cost of the set-top box rental). The YouTube service includes more than 70 channels of live TV, including local sports and news.

Customers who are interested in a full package of hundreds of channels can still get that, but it will cost them. Verizon is offering a TV package that includes 300 channels for $70 a month, and its largest package -- 425 channels -- is priced at $90 a month. These bigger bundles include the monthly cost of one set-top box rental. Customers subscribing to the biggest TV bundle also get a $12 credit for DVR service.

Home phone service can be added to any package for an additional $20 a month

While Verizon says the change gives customers more choice, it's also likely to make service more expensive. This is especially true for customers who have taken advantage of promotional offers. For instance, Verizon just ended a holiday promotion that included gigabit broadband and TV service for $69.99 for two years. Under the new pricing model, a subscriber signing up for gigabit broadband service and 300 channels of Fios TV service would pay more than double that promotional offer.

The new pricing model comes as the entire pay TV market is facing intense pressure from streaming services that allow customers to cut the cord on traditional TV services. Instead of the tons of channels they never watch, consumers have been opting for streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus. The trend is likely to pick up steam in 2020 as new TV streaming services arrive in the next few months, including NBC's Peacock, HBO Max and the Quibi service.