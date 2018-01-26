Sarah Tew/CNET

There weren't a ton of huge sales on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus or iPhone X over the holidays, but anyone who's been on the fence might consider Verizon's offer.

Starting Monday, Jan. 29, customers trading in a phone for an iPhone 8, 8 Plus or iPhone X will get $699 towards a second phone.

The deal applies for phone upgraders and switchers: It's similar to a buy-one-get-one-free deal Verizon just launched for Android phones. The discount is applied as a credit to the phone bill spread over 24 months, and both iPhones have to be purchased at once.

More details, per Verizon:

· Purchase both phones on device payment · Activate a new line on Verizon Unlimited · Trade in your phone within 30 days. You will receive the trade-in value in addition to the bill credits.

Apple isn't expected to have another new flagship iPhone anytime soon, although Apple's entry-level iPhone SE was announced in the spring of 2016 two years ago.

Currently, T-Mobile also has a "buy an iPhone, get an iPhone 8" deal, too.