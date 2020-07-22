Verizon lights up a US military base with 5G

Verizon

Verizon has switched on 5G at a US military base. The 5G network has been installed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in California so the US Marine Corps can create a lab to look into how 5G can be used across communications, drones, base security, connected vehicles and energy management, Verizon said Wednesday.

"This is a critical step to accelerate the nation's 5G aspirations," said Lt. Col. Brandon Newell, director of technology and partnerships for the Marine Corps Installation Next program. "This effort is critical to national security. The establishment of this 5G living lab expedites the nation's ability to leverage 5G for national defense."

MCAS Miramar will also explore how 5G can "improve cybersecurity, enhance the use of unmanned ground systems and drone delivery, and more," said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president for Verizon's public sector business.

